Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report sales of $830.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $868.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 36,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,605. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.