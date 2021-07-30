Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $951.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $972.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

