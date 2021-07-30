Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.91 Million

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce $159.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $145.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $645.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $647.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $708.07 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

