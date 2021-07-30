Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $187.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.55 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.