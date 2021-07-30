Zacks: Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

IO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.