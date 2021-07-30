Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce sales of $990.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $978.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 6,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

