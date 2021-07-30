Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. 30,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $465.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,658 shares of company stock valued at $80,998 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

