Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

