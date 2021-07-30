Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HCKT stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $541.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 240,678 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

