Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

