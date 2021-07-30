Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.62 Million

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce $585.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $574.10 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

