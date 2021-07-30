Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.04, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.43. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

