Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $413.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FOCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 432,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,398. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

