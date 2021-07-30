Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in James River Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.40. 3,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,312. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.