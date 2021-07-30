Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

OESX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 104,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

