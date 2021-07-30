Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

NYSE SR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.33. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,298. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

