Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $4.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

