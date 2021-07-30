Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%.

TOWN stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

