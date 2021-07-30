Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.65 Million

Analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $221.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the highest is $234.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

