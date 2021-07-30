Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.10 million and the lowest is $115.78 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $485.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Shares of EVOP opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.
In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $114,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.
