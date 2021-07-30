Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Shift4 Payments reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $89.19. 588,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of -85.03. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.40.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,069,630 shares of company stock valued at $94,459,451. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

