Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $138.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

UBA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 178,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,399. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

