Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.52 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $403.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

