Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Sell

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,857,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.