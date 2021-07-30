Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Hold

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

