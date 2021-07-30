Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Sell

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.