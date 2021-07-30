Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

VCTR stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

