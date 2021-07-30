Zacks Investment Research Lowers ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

