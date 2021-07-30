Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrainsWay currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

