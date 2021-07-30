Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $117.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

