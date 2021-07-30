Zacks Investment Research Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, the company’s SmartSide strand performance, increase in Oriented Strand Board or OSB pricing, operational efficiency and cost-containment efforts bode well. The company has remained focused on three major areas – increasing the efficiency of mills by improving overall productivity, implementation of best practices to its supply chain, and enhancing infrastructure costs. A solid liquidity position and the capacity to reward shareholders are added positives. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns.”
LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
