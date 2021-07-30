Zacks Investment Research Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, the company’s SmartSide strand performance, increase in Oriented Strand Board or OSB pricing, operational efficiency and cost-containment efforts bode well. The company has remained focused on three major areas – increasing the efficiency of mills by improving overall productivity, implementation of best practices to its supply chain, and enhancing infrastructure costs. A solid liquidity position and the capacity to reward shareholders are added positives. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns.”

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NYSE LPX opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.