Zacks Investment Research Lowers Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

TARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TARA opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

