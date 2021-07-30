Zacks Investment Research Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Sell

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share and decreased 24.8% from the year-ago quarter. However, revenues surpassed the consensus mark by 0.3% and grew 16.9% from the prior-year level. Its top line is gaining from investments in Australia/New Zealand, Alternative Learning, and the success of Capella and Strayer students. Moreover, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are likely to boost enrollment and thereby revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, lower operating and EBITDA margins are concerns. Also, lower USHE contribution (enrollment down 9.9% and revenues declined 14.2% year over year) added to the woes.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

STRA traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $78.24. 10,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

