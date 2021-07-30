Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

