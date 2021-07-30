Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

UPLD stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

