Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66. BioVie has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the first quarter worth about $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

