Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $720.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.