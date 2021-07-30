Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Hold

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.