Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to “Buy”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

