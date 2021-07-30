Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Buy

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

