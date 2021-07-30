Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) to Hold

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Verb Technology stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

