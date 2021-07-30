Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

Shares of ZAL opened at €97.30 ($114.47) on Monday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €96.96.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

