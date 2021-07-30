ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,939.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $207,273.41 and approximately $72,939.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

