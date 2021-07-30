Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.