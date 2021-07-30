Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Zendesk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ZEN traded down $22.71 on Friday, reaching $127.81. The company had a trading volume of 199,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,120. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

