Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.54.

Shares of ZEN traded down $18.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

