Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.18. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.