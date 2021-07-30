Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

