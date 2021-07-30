Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

