Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $186.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

